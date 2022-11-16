For its 26th Anniversary, IEHP Honors 'Original' Team Members

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was the year Nintendo 64 was released and President Bill Clinton had won a second term. In 1996, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) had officially opened its doors.

Twenty-six years later, a small cohort of team members hired during the health plan's opening year – self-proclaimed, "The Originals" – continue to serve their community as IEHP team members.

Comprised of team members from various departments across the health plan, the Originals have contributed to some of IEHP's most critical projects, supporting the health plan's innovative spirit and providing optimal care for more than 1.6 million members.

"Our IEHP Originals continue to push us forward through their deep commitment and understanding of what it means to be an IEHP team member," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "This group reminds us each and every day of where we've been, and why we must continue to move forward."

As IEHP celebrates and reflects on the organization's 26th anniversary this year, the health plan is also honoring its Originals to share more about their commitment and their unique place in IEHP's history.

"If we worked late or on the weekends, you'd often find our kids at work – they'd play in the open spaces or at the desks while we kept working," recalled IEHP IT Test Governance and Coordination Manager Imelda Ramirez. "My son used to play under my desk with his Matchbox cars. I still have them at my desk. It was a family adventure getting ready for go-live in 1996 and those first few years."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of more than 7,400 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

