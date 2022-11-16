RedFlag Named Easiest to Use, Users Most Likely to Recommend and Winner of 15 Awards in Fall 2022 G2 Reports

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketstop RedFlag, a mass notification solution, has been awarded Easiest to Use, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and winner of 15 total badges in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Fall 2022 on G2. RedFlag was also named a High Performer, demonstrating leadership in simplifying emergency communications for organizations in North America.

RedFlag outperforms other major competitors as the highest rated emergency mass notification system.

The G2 High Performer badge is awarded to organizations with high customer satisfaction scores in their respective categories. This fall, RedFlag was awarded this badge overall, as well as for Mid-Market and Small Business. RedFlag also maintained and earned the following badges based on its solution, implementation, and service:

Best Meets Requirements

Best Support

Easiest Setup

Easiest To Do Business With

Easiest to Use (won 14 times in the past 5 years)

High Performer

Users Most Likely to Recommend (won 8 times in the past two years)

Best Meets Requirements (winner 12 times)

Fastest Implementation

Calculated from real user satisfaction ratings, RedFlag outperforms other major competitors as the highest rated emergency mass notification system in every category on the G2 platform. See RedFlag's G2 listing here.

Daniel Wagstaff, CEO: "Pocketstop built RedFlag with the sole belief that our clients deserve an affordable, feature-rich platform that is the easiest system­ to use. RedFlag provides our clients an effective way to achieve their communication needs while making setup and ongoing use simple. We are honored to be recognized by our customers and G2 in so many ways."

About RedFlag by Pocketstop

RedFlag is an easy-to-use multi-channel emergency mass notification system allowing businesses to deliver real-time alerts and critical information to groups of any size. Our industry-leading mass alert software can be used to gain visibility into events happening in the field, efficiently coordinate resources, and make smart, data-based decisions when urgent events occur. Learn more at pocketstop.com/redflag .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually—including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com .

