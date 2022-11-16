SecuriThings Partners with Axis Communications to Simplify and Improve the Management of Physical Security Devices

The partnership improves customers' end-to-end visibility and control, helping ensure that their physical security devices run reliably and securely over their entire lifecycle.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IoTOps solution provider SecuriThings has strengthened its partnership with Axis Communications (Axis) — a leading manufacturer of network cameras, access control devices and network audio devices for the physical security and video surveillance industries — to simplify and improve the operational management of physical security infrastructure.

By introducing a deeper integration between Axis devices and the SecuriThings Horizon solution, the partnership helps customers gain end-to-end visibility and control — not only of their physical security devices, but also of these devices' management systems and network dependencies. As a result, Axis and SecuriThings can better serve customers and allow systems integrators to offer more value with better technology and an end-to-end service.

The integration allows organizations to automate the operational management of their security devices including firmware upgrades, password rotations, certificate management and vulnerability detection. It also helps them use real-time data to detect, diagnose and resolve operational issues rapidly and efficiently. These capabilities help to protect physical security devices from cyber threats and enables organizations to gain visibility and ensure compliance with IT policies and standards.

"Although organizations invest heavily in physical security devices, these devices then live in a complex environment, which makes it hard to get full visibility and control over their operational status, health and more. This prevents organizations from realizing the full value of these mission-critical devices," said Roy Dagan, co-founder and CEO of SecuriThings. "Through a single pane of glass to monitor and manage their physical security systems, our partnership enables both end customers and systems integrators a user-friendly, cost-effective and secure way to operationally manage Axis devices."

"Lifecycle management is essential for ensuring the stability, performance and cybersecurity of devices and systems, which is especially critical when these technologies serve to protect people and property," said Scott Dunn, Senior Director, Business Development Systems & Solutions, Axis Communications. "At Axis, we're focused on cybersecurity which includes hardening our products and solutions through ongoing updates and integrated tools such as Horizon from SecuriThings. With Horizon, customers can get a real-time status of their system, gain greater control over deployments and better position themselves to manage the lifecycle of their devices."

Thanks to this partnership, Axis customers now have a streamlined way to automate and simplify the operational management of their devices through Horizon. This will help those organizations' physical security teams reduce their need for manual labor and on-site visits — empowering them to focus more on strategic tasks, boost their cost-efficiency and take a more active role in supporting their peers on best practices for device management and operations.

Founded by leading security and IoT experts, SecuriThings empowers operations and IT professionals to automate the operational management of physical security devices, while also ensuring full compliance and security within their organization. The solution is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and has been deployed by numerous large enterprises such as technology companies, financial institutions, manufacturing companies, major airports, universities, hospitals and more. SecuriThings partners with key systems integrators and device manufacturers to provide unmatched insights, coverage and reliability.

