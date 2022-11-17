Bounce and MGM partner for new original comedy series 'Act Your Age' starring Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell, with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown

Alyson Fouse serves as showrunner; premieres spring 2023

ATLANTA , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, today announced a partnership with MGM to produce a new original series, "Act Your Age."

The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50's who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together. "Act Your Age" stars Kym Whitley ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Next Friday," "Young and Hungry") and Tisha Campbell ("Uncoupled," "My Wife and Kids," "Dr. Ken") with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community," "The Mayor," "Big Shot").

Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician.

The multi-generational sitcom also features Mariah Robinson ("The Wrong Valentine") and Nathan Anderson ("All About the Washingtons," "Richie Rich,") as the 20-something children of Angela and Bernadette, respectively.

Alyson Fouse ("Big Shot," "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Wanda Sykes Show") created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick and Bradley Gardner ("Hot in Cleveland") and co-executive producer Ken Ornstein ("Everybody Loves Raymond").

The 16-episode first season of "Act Your Age" has begun production in Los Angeles and will premiere on Bounce in the spring of 2023.

"The opportunity to do 'Act Your Age' with Kym, Tisha and Yvette on Bounce, a network that has made me feel so comfortable being my authentic self, means the world to me," said Fouse. "We've built a world where the stories of Black women in the prime of their lives can be both funny and heartfelt; a world where individually they shine but they also show support for one another. 'Act Your Age' is a celebration of the Black women who have loved, raised, befriended and held me up through the years and it honors and salutes the ones who have inspired me."

"Partnering with MGM Television, working with top showrunner Alyson Fouse, and attracting immensely popular and talented actors Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown are game-changing and huge steps forward for Bounce originals," said David Hudson, vice president of original programming, Scripps Networks.

"Act Your Age" is the newest Bounce original series, joining "Johnson," the critically acclaimed hit show focusing on four lifelong best friends, and "Finding Happy," starring B. Simone as a mid-30s woman determined to change her life for the better. Both of these shows come from Eric C. Rhone's & Cedric The Entertainer's production company, A Bird And A Bear Entertainment.

