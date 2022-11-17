CMP LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass Minerals" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMP) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Compass Minerals investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Compass Minerals common stock between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CMP investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: 1) costs at the Company's salt mine in Goderich, Ontario were increasing rather than decreasing; 2) defendants had misrepresented the amount of salt the Company was able to produce at Goderich using the new continuous mining and continuous haulage equipment; and 3) the known and ongoing production shortfalls the Company was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Compass Minerals during the relevant time frame, you have until December 20, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

