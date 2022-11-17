Creme of Nature Supports No Kid Hungry to Help Fight Child Hunger this Holiday Season

The legacy haircare brand's donation can help provide 100,000 meals to kids*

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multicultural haircare brand, Creme of Nature, today announced its support for No Kid Hungry to bring hope, cheer and healthy meals to kids this holiday season. Creme of Nature joins over 30 national brands that are supporting the No Kid Hungry campaign.

Through work with schools and community groups, advocacy, and awareness, No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger and give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This holiday season, Creme of Nature is supporting No Kid Hungry by providing a $10,000 donation, which can help provide 100,000 meals to kids, * and by rallying its community through its #ShineDifferent awareness effort.

By The Numbers

In 2021, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 9 million children faced hunger – that's 12.8% of all children in the United States. In addition, the report found that Black and Latino households were substantially more likely to experience hunger.

A Show of Support

Stephanie Burks, Senior Director of Marketing for Creme of Nature, shared the reason for their support: "One of our core values is community empowerment. Sadly, our African American community is disproportionately impacted by food insecurity and deeply impacted by food inflation this holiday season... Participating in the No Kid Hungry campaign is our way of supporting our community and making a difference.

Creme of Nature wants everyone to realize their full potential. Creme of Nature is encouraging its community to show support and spread awareness of this initiative by posting a selfie holding a sign with the phrase #ShineDifferent and to also use the hashtag on their social media pages.

For further information, visit: https://cremeofnature.com/nokidhungry

Creme of Nature is among the first mainstream haircare lines designed especially for black and multicultural women. Over the years, the brand has established a reputation for producing high quality products for women of color to express her unique beauty through her hair texture, style, and strength in pursuit of self-care solutions for beautiful hair.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

