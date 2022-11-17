ETIHAD AIRWAYS AND WORLD ENERGY PARTNER TO DEMONSTRATE THE FUTURE OF NET-ZERO AVIATION, MAKING BOOK & CLAIM REAL

Etihad becomes the first airline to participate in World Energy's net-zero program, a decarbonization service based on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

The EY130 Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi service is the first flight to achieve net-zero using SAF Book & Claim

The flight proves the opportunities presented by SAF and demonstrates why virtual emission reductions and ownership transfer systems are not only feasible but essential

Etihad Airways calls on regulators and voluntary emission systems, like Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to recognize the critical role of Book & Claim in reducing aviation climate impacts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COP27 -- Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, and World Energy , a carbon-net-zero solutions provider, today announced the signing of a historical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term strategic partnership to decarbonize flights through in-sector emissions reductions. Etihad is the first commercial airline to participate in World Energy's recently launched service for airline and corporate climate leaders taking real action to achieve net-zero goals.

World Energy Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are making long-term commitments with leaders to decarbonize transport," said Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy. "Our work with Etihad is strategic and rooted in purpose. It will drive innovation and accountability so we can scale sustainable fuels and make a real and impactful reduction toward effectively decarbonizing aviation."

The announcement comes on the heels of the two companies powering the first net-zero flight using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) via a Book & Claim system. This is accomplished by displacing approximately 26,000 gallons of petroleum-based jet fuel through the use of net-zero equivalent gallons of World Energy's SAF at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The result was the elimination of approximately 250 metric tonnes of carbon related to Etihad's regular routing flight from Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi during COP27.

Mariam Alqubaisi, Head of Sustainability & Business Excellence, Etihad Airways, said: "Our NetZero flight proved Book & Claim is the only feasible path to net-zero commercial aviation using current technology and is the transition framework required until the supply of sustainable aviation fuel reaches its maturity and availability. Net-zero commercial aviation is possible, but we have to be honest as an industry and say there are significant logistical challenges to using SAF at present."

"We are committed to using actual SAF on our flights from the U.S. and across the world when we can secure a sustainable and efficient supply at the airports we serve."

The Book & Claim MOU between Etihad and World Energy establishes the pending agreement between the two companies, which is the first of its kind, long-term contract to supply an airline with the environmental attributes associated with SAF produced in Los Angeles, California.

World Energy, working with logistics partners, will deliver the physical SAF to LAX, which will displace conventional fossil fuel required by aircraft flying out of the airport. Etihad will receive the emission reductions in the form of SAF certificates (SAFc) once World Energy blends the SAF and it achieves "drop-in" ASTM certification. Etihad in turn will be able to include their customers on the certificates, which will allow those customers to mitigate the emissions related to business flights. Both the physical SAF delivery and the SAFc ownership transfer will be independently verified by an auditor.

"We are committed to making good our commitment to sustainable aviation, and our Greenliner and Sustainabile50 partnership programmes continue to test and refine our roadmap to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and halving net emission levels by 2035."

The Book & Claim system is an efficient method to achieve carbon emission reductions in aviation and make meaningful progress toward achieving climate goals. RSB (Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials), the organization that established this system, is working with Etihad and World Energy to include this flight as part of the RSB Book & Claim Manual1 testing as an official "pilot." All actions will comply with the RSB draft guidance, which includes third-party verification. All parties view Book & Claim as a necessary solution to unlock corporate-end-customers who are willing to commit the resources, and grow SAF demand, beyond what airlines alone can support financially. SAF is already recognized by Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) as a valid action to mitigate aviation emissions. RSB's Book & Claim System will help demonstrate to the voluntary greenhouse gas accounting bodies that the purchase of the SAF via Book & Claim can be done in a robust and credible way that significantly accelerates fossil displacement and sectoral decarbonization.

The NetZero flight is the latest in a series of "EcoFlight" tests since Etihad launched its Greenliner programme in 2020, each one testing and proving a series of concepts.

About Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Neat SAF is a 100 percent sustainable fuel made entirely of renewable resources and contains no fossil-based feedstock. It is not co-processed with fossil fuel in traditional oil refineries, and its carbon attributes comply with all state and U.S. federal regulations for advanced biofuels. Its lifecycle carbon emissions are currently up to 85 percent lower than conventional jet fuel. It is currently approved at a 50/50 blend level with conventional jet fuel for commercial use. World Energy continues to collaborate with industry leaders to gain approval for pure 100 percent renewable SAF use in regular commercial aviation to enable a future of carbon net-zero fossil-free flight.

About World Energy

World Energy is a low-carbon solutions provider focused on helping the world's leading companies make their carbon net-zero commitments real. The company is delivering ever-better solutions at an ever-greater scale to efficiently cut, accurately account, and transparently report carbon emissions reductions in operations based in air and on water, rail, and road. Founded on Earth Day in Boston in 1998, the company has been commercializing, producing, and distributing low-carbon fuels for more than two decades. The company is also on target to build the first and largest production facility of green hydrogen by 2025 in Atlantic Canada. www.worldenergy.net.

About RSB

The Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) is a global, non-profit and multi-stakeholder organisation that drives the development of a sustainable bio-circular economy. RSB has the world's most trusted, peer-reviewed, global certification standard for sustainable bio-based and circular fuels and materials, from which it provides credible tools and solutions for sustainability that mitigate business risk and contribute to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. https://rsb.org

1More on RSB's Book & Claim Manual and approach can be found here: https://rsb.org/book-claim/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Energy