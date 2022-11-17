Foot Locker, Inc. Opens New, State-of-the-Art Distribution Center

465,000 square foot facility represents a more than $40 million capital investment that will enhance Foot Locker's distribution capabilities, create greater cost efficiency, and cut shipping times

Located in Reno, Nevada, the facility will handle more than 20 million units, serve over 300 stores, and create approximately 200 full-time jobs

Facility integrates sustainable elements, including reclaimed water, LED lighting, recycled materials, and reflective ceilings

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) ("Foot Locker"), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art distribution center in Reno, Nevada. In addition to creating approximately 200 full-time jobs, the more than $40 million, 465,000 square foot facility will enhance Foot Locker's distribution capabilities by handling more than 20 million units and serving over 300 stores on the West Coast. The facility will also create greater cost efficiency and cut shipping times within the region by more than 50 percent.

As part of Foot Locker's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, the facility also integrates sustainable elements, including reclaimed water, LED lighting, recycled materials, and reflective ceilings.

"The opening of this new distribution center is an important milestone moment for Foot Locker," said Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. "As we continue to take important steps to evolve our omnichannel capabilities and provide a more seamless experience for our customers, investments and facilities like these are preparing us for continued success."

The new distribution center will be Foot Locker's second largest in the United States and will service stores – Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports – on the West Coast, as well as digital and website properties.

"We have designed this facility from the ground up with the latest technology," said Todd Greener, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Foot Locker, Inc. "This will allow us to respond to the ever-changing needs of our customers while strengthening our larger supply chain network."

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, Foot Locker, Inc.'s purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information, please visit footlocker-inc.

Investor Contact:

Robert Higginbotham

Vice President, Investor Relations

robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com

(212) 720-4600

Media Contact:

Matthew Di Taranto

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

matthew.ditaranto@footlocker.com

(718) 970-1260

View original content:

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.