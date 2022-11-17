JSI Launches its Behavior Initiative to Make People-Centered Change Happen

Global public health organization acquires The Manoff Group as key partner in driving change

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JSI, the global public health and development organization, has launched its Behavior Initiative, a major investment to advance people-centered change for development. The Behavior Initiative will apply social, ecological, and behavioral sciences to create meaningful and lasting public health improvements grounded in a deep appreciation of why people and systems behave as they do.

JSI logo (PRNewswire)

"Behavior change is core to advancing public health around the world; our impact depends on communities changing practices, attitudes, habits, norms and beliefs. Our Behavior Initiative will elevate cutting-edge, science-based approaches to designing and evaluating projects—and will ensure we are listening to the communities we are serving," said JSI CEO and President, Margaret Crotty.

The Behavior Initiative delivers a deep understanding of human behavior and the ability to transform insight into action by facilitating collaboration between its 90 change experts and JSI's thousands of public health specialists, most of whom are from the countries where the work happens. In concert with trusted government, civic, private and nonprofit local partners, JSI will enable inclusive change strategies that achieve better health outcomes for all.

In support of this commitment, JSI also announces the acquisition of The Manoff Group, Inc. (TMG), its longtime partner in social and behavior change. TMG Executive Director Marcia Griffiths, a pioneer of behavior-centered programming, will continue to lead TMG and advance use of its behavior integration approach within JSI's Behavior Initiative.

"I'm excited to join forces with JSI at this time. JSI's forward-thinking view on behavior change and the organization's ability to make a deep impact across all areas of public health and education are unmatched," said Griffiths.

JSI will apply behavior-centered programming across key practice areas such as: HIV and infectious diseases; reproductive, maternal, and child health; immunization; supply chain; health systems strengthening; digital health; education; and more.

The Behavior Initiative is led by JSI's Melinda McKay, a behavioral science expert with more than 20 years of experience leading transformative change in both the public and private sectors. The Behavior Initiative will ensure lasting change by co-creating with partners, learning from and supporting local leadership, and applying new measurement methods for better decision-making and continuous discovery.

About JSI: JSI is a global public health organization dedicated to advancing health equity and improving the health of individuals and communities in the United States and around the world. www.jsi.com

About TMG: A pioneer in social marketing over 50 years ago, TMF offers a holistic program approach to support people to realize social and behavior changes to improve their own well-being, their community and their broader environment. TMG is known for innovation in qualitative research, strategy development and compelling communications. www.manoffgroup.com

Contact:

Mary-Kathryn Aranda

Associate Director, Communications

mary-kathryn_aranda@jsi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JSI