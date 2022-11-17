Kingsway Secures Additional $6 Million in Bank Financing Related to CSuite Acquisition

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced the successful completion of an amendment to its October 1, 2021 credit agreement with AvidBank, resulting in additional borrowing of $6 million and a commensurate distribution in cash to Kingsway.

"As we indicated in our CSuite acquisition announcement last week, we were in the process of completing this financing but felt it was important to close the transaction before having the financing completed," said Kingsway President and CEO, J.T. Fitzgerald . "With this transaction and the financing now in place, we have achieved our target combined capital structure for Ravix and CSuite."

Ravix Acquisition LLC, Ravix Financial, Inc. (collectively "Ravix"), and CSuite Financial Partners, LLC, all wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kingsway, entered into an amendment to borrow an additional $6 million in the form of a term loan (the "Loan"). The Loan has a variable interest rate equal to the Prime Rate plus 0.75%. There is no floor for the interest rate. The Loan requires monthly principal and interest payments and matures on November 16, 2028.

Ravix was the borrower under the original credit agreement with AvidBank, with an outstanding balance of $5.45 million as of September 30, 2022 . With this amendment, the combined debt that is secured by Ravix and CSuite is now approximately $11.4 million .

