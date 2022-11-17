MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Full Life Cycle API Management

For the seventh time in a row, MuleSoft was recognized as a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Gartner® has recognized MuleSoft as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management . This is the seventh time in a row that MuleSoft has earned this recognition.

Seamlessly integrating and connecting data and applications is critical for businesses to accelerate their digital transformation projects at scale. According to the 2022 Connectivity Benchmark Report , IT is being asked to complete 30% more projects this year, despite only 37% of IT leaders reporting they were able to complete every project asked of them last year. API-led connectivity enables customers to securely unlock and integrate their data and apps to deliver new levels of productivity and efficiency.

"From our perspective, to be recognized for the seventh time in a row as a Full Life Cycle API Management Leader is testament to our connected experiences and customer success," said Brent Hayward, Chief Executive Officer, MuleSoft. "With Universal API Management on Anypoint Platform, MuleSoft is extending our leading API Management solution to support any API and service used in the enterprise."

As the leading unified platform for integration, APIs, and automation, MuleSoft provides easy-to-use tools to automate anything for everyone. Teams can integrate any system by securely unlocking all of its data, get work done faster, and easily streamline processes across those systems, including hard-to-reach, on-prem data.

Hayward continued, "MuleSoft is a trusted solution and partner for companies to simplify integration, API management, and automation to easily respond to the needs of their customers and employees with speed, agility, and efficiency while enabling cost savings."

Additionally, with the recently-launched next generation of MuleSoft , featuring a new automation solution, customers can securely and easily automate workflows across legacy and modern systems, processes, and tasks. The solution combines MuleSoft RPA (robotic process automation) with Anypoint Platform to automate repetitive manual tasks with bots that work for any system and MuleSoft Composer to quickly connect data from any system – all with clicks, not code.

