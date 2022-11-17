Nanostics Announces New Member of Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nanostics Inc., a precision health diagnostics company, announced today the appointment of Aubrey Rankin to its Board of Directors. Mr. Rankin will join the board of directors at Nanostics replacing Mr. Reg Joseph as one of the independent directors for the company.

"We're excited to announce Aubrey Rankin's appointment to Nanostics' Board of Directors. Aubrey's vast experience and insights with patient-provider subscription platforms will be invaluable as we launch our lead prostate cancer diagnostic test, ClarityDX Prostate®," said John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics.

Mr. Rankin's extensive experience spans divergent industries including MedTech, FinTech, Software, and Professional Services, and has held various leadership roles including founder, CEO, board member, and investor. Most recently, Mr. Rankin served as President of Innovation (Software) and Member of the Board of Directors at Revance (Nasdaq: RVNC) where he oversaw the integration of HintMD, a FinTech company he co-founded in 2014. Revance (Nasdaq: RVNC) acquired HintMD's Patient-Provider Subscription platform that supports personalized patient treatment plans in 2020.

Aubrey's additional experience includes serving as Vice President of Asia-Pacific at ZELTIQ (formerly Nasdaq: ZLTQ), bringing innovative marketing strategies and physician training academies to the medical aesthetics industry. He was also a director with PwC's Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory group, assisting multinational clients with billion-dollar M&A, divestitures, and strategic alliance projects. Currently, Mr. Rankin serves on the board of directors of FriendMedia, and the advisory boards of two early-stage companies, RapidFort and PB&B.

Nanostics is thankful to outgoing board member Reg Joseph, CEO of Health City, for his service. Reg's insights into the Healthcare Industry were instrumental in helping Nanostics advance its lead diagnostic product, ClarityDX Prostate® through clinical studies and position it for regulatory approval.

Nanostics' ClarityDX Prostate® test uses a proprietary neural network algorithm that combines data from biological and clinical biomarkers to generate a risk score for clinically significant prostate cancer. The ClarityDX Prostate® test is intended to be used by men with elevated levels of PSA and is designed to help physicians and patients make a more informed decision on whether to proceed with a biopsy or not.

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics is a private Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score. ClarityDX® is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com.

