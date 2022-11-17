The Sky Swans Announce Launch of Web3 Platform Aimed to Bridge the Gap Between Artists and Consumers

A community by artists, for artists

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sky Swans, the creative platform and community aimed at forging NFTs, digital artists, and music into the real world, announced its brand launch today.

The Sky Swans Logo (PRNewswire)

The first of its kind, The Sky Swans, will unify creators and innovators and reinforce the importance of their work, empowering creatives to harness the new blockchain technology and directly reap the rewards of their evolving craft. The use of blockchain technology eliminates the possibility of middlemen, ultimately providing greater transparency and stronger brand-consumer engagement for creatives.

"We view our platform as the gateway between artists and consumers," said The Sky Swans co-founders, Alexander Jackson, Patrick Kaldone, and Ian Reilly. "Our goal is to develop a culture-centered community where creatives can venture into Web3 while also learning and supporting one another."

Alexander Jackson (The Sky Swans co-founder and founder of Gourmet Records), Patrick Kaldone (The Sky Swans co-founder and producer to the stars, most recently Gucci Mane, DaBaby, and Moneybagg Yo), and Ian Reilly (The Sky Swans co-founder and ten-year Key Engineer at New York Philharmonic) connected on their shared passion for the arts and working with other creators and artists, and their goal to protect them, as well as the music industry, through blockchain technology.

"In a world that is unkind to independent artists, I was thrilled to see a team of creatives come together to build a new system that supports artists and creativity with no strings attached. Everybody loves music, but rarely do people come through to support artists monetarily in a fair and transparent partnership; The Sky Swans do," said Jessica Paige, Co-Founder of Rareform and former Co-GM and Head of Digital of Mom + Pop Music.

With 10% of the revenue from November's minting, the co-founders will create a scholarship fund, the Solar Skolarship, for independent artists. Throughout the year, The Sky Swans will vote on artists' project submissions year round with swan holders being given the first consideration for grants to create and/or complete their projects. Winners will fly out and receive studio time in either Los Angeles, New York, Paris, or Philadelphia, in addition to receiving guidance and social media support from The Sky Swans.

About The Sky Swans

The Sky Swans forge NFTs, digital art, and music into the real world through both a platform and community, founded by Alexander Jackson, Patrick Kaldone, and Ian Reily. By unifying creators and innovators, and reinforcing the importance of their work, The Sky Swans hope to empower creatives to harness the new blockchain technology and directly reap the rewards of their evolving craft. For more information, visit The Sky Swans and follow The Sky Swans on Twitter and Discord.

Media Contact:

Alexander Kamel

alex@degenadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Sky Swans