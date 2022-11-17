Vention announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 program winners for 2022

A single-digital environment that empowered manufacturers to become automation specialists

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the leading digital manufacturing automation platform (MAP), was recognized for the second time as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 500 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Vention ranks 143 with a 964% percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Vention is democratizing the $180B+ industrial automation market. Since 2016, Vention has empowered high-mix manufacturers to implement industrial automation through cloud software and a modular hardware ecosystem. The self-serve platform combines a suite of easy-to-use engineering software and plug-and-play automation components, enabling manufacturing professionals to design, order, and deploy automated equipment by themselves directly from their web browsers, erasing the boundaries between the digital and physical worlds.

"Vention's mission to democratize industrial automation has never been more relevant. With labor shortage, salary inflation, and re-shoring of production, manufacturers are looking for new, innovative solutions to automate their factory floor," said Etienne Lacroix, CEO and Co-Founder of Vention. "With a focus on ease of use, Vention's manufacturing automation platform (MAP) has empowered all manufacturing professionals to become automation specialists."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadien economy both at home and beyond."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's online-first manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Vention is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with new offices in Berlin and Boston. The 260-person company serves 3,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries. To learn more, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

