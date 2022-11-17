Zynex Named as a Winner in the Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 500TM Awards for the 4th Consecutive Year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI ), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced it has been ranked 416th in revenue growth among all companies in the U.S. and Canada for revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. Zynex's revenues grew 308% over that period, with 2021 revenue reaching $130.3 million. The company estimates 2022 revenue between $157.4 and $160.4 million. The 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list can be found at www.fast500.com.

Zynex (PRNewswire)

"We are honored by the recognition of Zynex's revenue growth by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the fourth year in a row," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO and founder of Zynex Inc. "I am extremely proud of our team's accomplishments in driving revenue growth year-after-year, and believe this distinguished award reflects our commitment to long term market share gains and strategic goal execution."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their and impressive achievements."

About Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Contact: Zynex, Inc. (800) 495-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Gilmartin Group

650 Fifth Ave., Suite 2720

New York, NY 10019 ir@zynex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zynex