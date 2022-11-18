Arlington, Virginia Adopts RapidDeploy to Improve Outcomes of 9-1-1 Calls

RapidDeploy Radius Mapping selected as 9-1-1 map to better locate residents and visitors in Arlington, Virginia in their time of need

AUSTIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RapidDeploy, the leader in cloud-native mapping and analytics solutions for Public Safety, announces that RapidDeploy Radius Mapping has been selected by Arlington, Virginia as their new 9-1-1 map. Radius Mapping is currently live in multiple 9-1-1 centers in the Washington, DC area, including Alexandria and Montgomery County, with more coming before the end of the year.

RapidDeploy (PRNewswire)

Radius Mapping integrates with incoming 9-1-1 calls as part of the 9-1-1 workflow, adding mobile caller location data, GIS authoritative data, and modern communication tools to find callers faster and improve the outcome of calls coming into the 9-1-1 center. With over 80% of 9-1-1 calls coming from cell phones, mobile handset data provide more accurate locations for First Responders, even tracking callers that are driving or walking. The call data is plotted alongside the network call data on maps with authoritative GIS data like metro lines, z-axis, and jurisdiction boundaries. 9-1-1 call takers have the option to communicate over the phone, through 2-way text with language translation, or with streaming video.

"We are excited to bring next-generation 9-1-1 technology to the citizens of Arlington, Virginia," said Jacob Saur, ECC Administrator at Arlington County Government. "RapidDeploy Radius Mapping will help us locate residents and visitors calling into 9-1-1 faster in their time of need and adds the ability for us to text with language translation for non-native English speakers."

Arlington, Virginia is part of the National Capital Region, which has multiple 9-1-1 centers across 2 states and the District of Colombia, to respond to residents and visitors. Many of them like Alexandria, VA have adopted next-generation RapidDeploy technology, which enables the different 9-1-1 centers to track 9-1-1 callers as the move through the densely populated area, ensuring that the callers get the care they need even as they move into different jurisdictions and cities.

"We are honored to provide RapidDeploy next-generation technology to Arlington, Virginia," said Steve Raucher, CEO and Co-founder at RapidDeploy. "With the dense population and tourists in the city, Radius Mapping will have an immediate impact on outcomes of 9-1-1 calls.

Arlington ECC is live with network call, mobile location, and authoritative GIS data in Radius Mapping and will be adding the 2-way text and streaming video soon. With this transition to next-generation RapidDeploy technology, 9-1-1 Telecommunicators can respond faster and with new communication options to residents and tourists in Arlington, Virginia.

About RapidDeploy

RapidDeploy is the industry's leading provider of mapping and analytics solutions, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves its mission of saving lives by reducing response times with new levels of situational awareness and the seamless integration of third-party data onto its cloud-native platform, ensuring it is available when, where, and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact: Meagan Hoellerman, mhoellerman@hudsoncutler.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RapidDeploy