Global Oral Care Leader, CURAPROX, Celebrates 50th Anniversary Milestone

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global provider of holistic oral health solutions, CURAPROX, is thrilled to announce fifty years of the world-beloved brand. This anniversary is a major milestone for CURAPROX and its parent company, Curaden, on its mission to provide "better health for you" with colorful and effective products such as interdental brushes, manual toothbrushes with fine and precisely arranged filaments, gentle and great tasting toothpastes, and best-in-class sonic toothbrushes.

"CURAPROX is currently undergoing spectacular transformation and exponential growth to take place over the next five years," says Steffen Mueller, Managing Director, USA and Head of International Sales at Curaden. "The brand has always placed an emphasis on the importance of oral health and its direct relation to general health, which will continue to rapidly evolve through new innovations, strategic marketing tactics to educate the youth for generations to come, and cutting-edge product launches over the coming years."

At its core, Curaden is a family-run company, led for decades by the Breitschmid family. The company is looking forward to taking its next steps into the future with incoming CEO, Christine Breitschmid at the helm. Christine will be Curaden's first female CEO in the company's history, aligning perfectly with the brand's plans for growth and breaking tradition. Her first order of business, working alongside her father, Ueli Breitschmid, to further their mission to remain the world's leader in oral hygiene and prevention. Christine and the Curaden team have recently announced a collaboration with the International Team for Implantology (ITI) to make greater advances in prevention and care in the field of implant dentistry— a first for both brands to collaborate outside of their own prestigious global networks.

"Curaden's mission is to contribute to a healthier and happier society by providing peerless excellence in oral self-care," says Christine Breitschmid, Managing Director for Curaden and incoming CEO. "We are strengthening our position as the leader in premium preventative oral self-care solutions, covering all categories with best-in-class learning, user experience and meaningful innovation. I look forward to working with Steffen and the US marketing team to implement new and exciting tactics that reach the American masses with our core messaging."

About CURAPROX :

CURAPROX - the product brand of Curaden - has been the go-to provider for premium Swiss oral care products since 1972. Founded on the principle that oral health goes far beyond white teeth and fresh breath, Curaden works closely with dental professionals to develop exceptional CURAPROX products. The advanced line of Manual Toothbrushes, Power Toothbrushes, Toothpaste and Interdental tools are designed ergonomically to keep your mouth, teeth and gums in perfect condition – regardless of braces, brackets or sensitivities. CURAPROX's range of products are noticeably attractive, highly effective and a pleasure to use. Brushing your teeth is fun with CURAPROX – delivering tangible results and products that keep you motivated to clean thoroughly. CURAPROX's full range of premium Swiss oral care is available at CURAPROX-Shop USA as well as Amazon.com/Curaprox.

