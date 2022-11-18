PA Health & Wellness Awarded NCQA Health Equity Accreditation

Announcement Follows MCO Accreditation and LTSS Distinction Notice

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Health & Wellness has received a full three-year Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its Medicaid health plan. This announcement follows notice from NCQA last week on the plan's successful Health Plan Accreditation and LTSS Distinction.

The NCQA Health Equity accreditation recognizes PA Health & Wellness for its commitment to delivering high-quality, equitable healthcare to its members and its ongoing commitment to eliminating health disparities in order to support better health outcomes.

"As the leading organization for measuring quality and health equity in our industry, PA Health & Wellness is proud to be recognized by NCQA with this accreditation. We are not only meeting the needs of our diverse population but affirming our commitment to serve all members with equitable and effective care," said Justin Davis, President and CEO of PA Health & Wellness. "Earning this accreditation is emblematic our staff's ongoing dedication to removing barriers so we can continue to make healthcare equitable for all in the Commonwealth."

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, and has the most comprehensive evaluation in the industry. Accreditation standards are set high to continuously enhance a plan's quality of care, and the review process includes rigorous on-site and off-site evaluations by a team of physicians and health plan experts. The NCQA Health Plan Accreditation shows members and providers that a health plan is well managed and delivers high quality care and service.

PA Health & Wellness provides Long Term Services and Supports to enrolled Pennsylvanians in the Community HealthChoices Medicaid program. PA Health & Wellness' Health Equity Accreditation, as well as its MCO Accreditation and LTSS Distinctions announced earlier this week, will continue through 2025.

About PA Health & Wellness

PA Health & Wellness is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Pennsylvania. Established in 2017, PA Health & Wellness exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. PA Health & Wellness is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.pahealthwellness.com.

