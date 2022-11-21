NEW SOFTWARE CREATED BY IOWANS AIMS TO TRANSFORM PUBLIC SAFETY RADIO MANAGEMENT

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly founded business called Ironside Systems reimagines daily operations for public safety managers across the country. The team created a critical asset management tool with first-of-its-kind radio network management, so the critical resources our first responders depend on are all easily found in one database.

Ironside is the brainchild of founders Curtis Walser and Shawn Wagner, public safety professionals here in Iowa. They've experienced firsthand how important accurate information is to both keeping the public safe and to saving an organization's assets in times of disaster. They've also experienced the inefficiency of the existing tools on the market and realized it was time for a change.

In the public safety field, a radio is a first responder's lifeline. If a radio isn't programmed correctly, someone might not be able to communicate during a critical time. Ironside will allow organizations to easily keep track of their critical radio assets.

The radio network management feature isn't the only exceptional part of this tool. Users are also able to track different assets (such as people, vehicles, or locations) along with consumables (like batteries, bandages, and bullets). The matrix-style system makes it easier for users to enter and look up information. It also eliminates hours spent looking through spreadsheets and trying to figure out who edited what.

Another feature organizations will appreciate is the full lifecycle management for each asset. This is handy for future purchases and in the event of an audit or unfortunate situation where assets need replaced (through a flood, fire or another disaster).

The tool launched in early August and already has two Iowa municipalities onboarding as the initial customers. The founders of Ironside are excited to help other organizations in Iowa and across the country "escape Excel hell" and easily track mission-critical assets.

Any organizations who are interested in learning more about Ironside and seeing it for themselves can check out the website and request a demo at https://ironsidesys.com .

About Ironside Systems: Ironside Systems is an Iowa-based organization whose goal is to provide the most radio-centric asset management tool on the market. The founders created a solution that easily tracks both physical equipment and network information, giving organizations control over their assets.

SOURCE Ironside Systems