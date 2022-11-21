Peraton Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Tier Services Partner Status

Peraton provides premier cloud infrastructure and application solutions for IT and best in cloud productivity to U.S. government customers

Peraton has over 700 AWS certifications

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This status recognizes the level of quality and commitment Peraton provides to its customers as the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.

"Achieving APN Premier Tier Services Partner status is a testament to our dedication, commitment, and investment to successfully guiding our customers across the digital transformation continuum," said Rebecca McHale, chief information officer, Peraton. "Through internal migrations and multiple acquisitions, we have continued to provide our customers with seamless service and innovative solutions to advance national security and support critical missions of consequence."

Peraton has over 700 AWS certifications and is an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner, AWS Solution Provider, and AWS Partner Network (APN) Member.

Peraton currently specializes in three AWS competencies and two service areas.

The AWS Cloud Migration competency helps Peraton transform customer applications across the digital transformation journey to improve infrastructure security, reduce costs, and holistic application modernization.

The AWS DevSecOps competency allows the company to offer a diverse portfolio of services and capabilities to streamline infrastructure management, code deployment, software automation, monitor performance, and integrate best practices to promote security.

The AWS Government competency allows Peraton to help customers reduce costs while increasing efficiency and innovation across the federal government, states, and local markets.

Many organizations are getting left behind because they cannot effectively participate in the new digital economy. Peraton's AWS application services give its customers the cutting-edge technology they need to support their digital transformation journey.

Government customers demand enhanced performance, reduced cost and superior security in their cloud computing service. While Peraton's AWS managed services are focused on the operation of a cloud environment that enables the capacity to do work, it's the company's delivery of applications and data that truly fulfill the mission requirements of customers.

"Less than 2% of Amazon partners within the network of 100,000 organizations from more than 150 countries receive premier tier status," said Chris Valentino, chief strategy officer, Peraton. "Our status is the direct result of the alignment between AWS and our strategic position as the leading provider of Cloud Solutions to the federal government."

Peraton works with customers across defense, intelligence, health care and civilian markets to leverage AWS services in GovCloud, Commercial Cloud Services (C2S) and commercial regions to achieve hybrid cloud-smart strategies. Peraton's full suite of cloud and application services is backed by leading edge technology and research from Peraton Labs, enabling customers to gain the AWS Cloud benefits of agility, cost savings and innovation when modernizing applications and infrastructure.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

