RethinkFirst Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst , the leading software and solutions provider in behavioral health, today announced it was recognized on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

RethinkFirst CEO Daniel Etra credits increased demand for and growth across all of its solutions—coupled with RethinkFirst's ability to deliver evidence-based practices at scale—with the company's revenue growth.

"Rethink is committed to transforming the behavioral health landscape and helping everyone live the healthy, happy, and fulfilling lives that they deserve," Etra said. "We are honored to once again rank amongst the fastest-growing companies in North America, and I extend the deepest gratitude to our team, our customers, and our partners. We are excited to continue investing in and working alongside our customers to improve access and bring evidence-based practices and communities of support to everyone, everywhere."

RethinkFirst provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that address behavioral health, mental health and wellness needs across industries, including RethinkCare to support working parents, caregivers and their families, RethinkEd to improve outcomes and wellness for all student tiers, and RethinkBH to streamline and improve outcomes for health plans, providers, and members. Learn more about RethinkFirst's solutions here .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators, and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

