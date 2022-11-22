Future Architect Fund Launches as Bridge between Architecture Education and Building Industry

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Architect Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps young people pursue careers in architecture, today announced its public-facing launch and introduced its first holiday giving campaign.

The organization, founded in 2020 by architects and construction industry insiders, is focused on providing support to individuals who may not have the financial means to complete all the steps required for licensure. Programming is divided between four separate stages of architecture education: high school, undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate. Within each phase of programming is a focus on next-generation technology and building material science.

As part of its public launch, the Future Architect Fund has named Judson University, a four-year liberal arts institution based in Elgin, IL, as its inaugural education launch partner. The University will partner with the Future Architect Fund to host architecture summer camps for underserved high school students and provide scholarship support to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in architecture.

"Becoming a licensed architect is a long, arduous, and expensive journey, and beyond traditional undergraduate scholarships, there is very limited financial aid to assist in the process," said Benjamin Glunz, founder of the Fund and CEO of construction technology company Anguleris. "Plus, with rapidly evolving technology and an industry strapped for talent, we need to invest in the future of the architecture profession now more than ever."

Future Architect Fund intends to partner with architecture firms, licensed individuals, building product manufacturers, and other members of the building industry to raise funds for architecture education during its first holiday giving campaign in December of 2022. To learn more and make a contribution, visit www.futurearchitectfund.org.

About Future Architect Fund

Future Architect Fund is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports young people interested in pursuing a career in architecture toward the end goal of licensure.

