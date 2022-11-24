New era in China: German fashion designer finds new career in Shenyang

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

As a fashion designer, Barbara Freiman from Germany is very fond of traditional Chinese fabric patterns and cutting techniques. She has been in Shenyang for five years, exploring new design styles and combining the style of her home country with Chinese traditional elements, which has won the love of many Chinese customers.

Barbara founded her own brand of children's clothing in China in 2017. Her company was among the first batch of enterprises settling in the Shenyang area of China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone, where they have easy access to favorable policies, such as an optimized registration process and convenient tax services.

The e-commerce industry has seen enormous development in recent years, which makes buying and selling more convenient. As Barbara said, "you can sell anything on your phone," and the sellers can see the entire sales process, she added. Combining Chinese cultural elements with European design, the clothes designed by Barbara are able to reach more clients thanks to e-commerce, which seems to have shortened the distance between sellers and buyers and connects the whole world.

