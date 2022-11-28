Anthropologie Celebrates Giving Tuesday with YoungArts

The Lifestyle Brand Pledges 100% of Candle Proceeds to Spark Arts Education

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the admired American lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce a Giving Tuesday initiative in support of arts education. On Tuesday, November 29th, Anthropologie will donate 100% of all candle proceeds, in-stores and online, to YoungArts, an organization that identifies exceptional young artists and invests in their lifelong creative freedom.

Last month, during their 30th Anniversary celebrations, Anthropologie announced the launch of their most significant philanthropic undertaking to date with a $1 million dollar commitment over the next four years to education and the arts. In its launch year, Anthropologie has chosen YoungArts as their leading charitable partner, and will improve access to careers in creative fields through financial donations, artist collaborations, customer fundraising, employee engagement, and mentorship opportunities.

"At Anthropologie, each day we are led by creativity, and the holiday season is when the true magic of our brand comes alive," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer at Anthropologie. "In the spirit of the season, we hope to inspire young artists to celebrate the true meaning of the holidays and spread joy through their own work and creativity. This Giving Tuesday, we are thrilled to support YoungArts, an organization committed to amplifying and investing in young artists – something so incredibly important to us here at Anthropologie"

In early October, Anthropologie announced a yearlong partnership with YoungArts to offer students career-altering opportunities to incite meaningful change through collaborative programming. Through the partnership, Anthropologie has committed to a donation of $250,000 to YoungArts, as well as an employee donation-match program. The Giving Tuesday activation will take place on Tuesday, November 29th in both the United States and Canada. Anthropologie, an established gift-giving destination, is widely known for their best-selling candle assortment, and sells more than 3.5 million candles each year globally.

About Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a unique lifestyle brand in constant conversation with its thoughtful, creative-minded community. They take pride in resonating with those who prioritize self-expression and pursue inspiration, knowledge, and experience in the spirit of boundless curiosity. Anthropologie is committed to exceeding their customers' expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, their product offering has expanded to express the full lifestyle for multiple generations – including apparel, home décor, beauty, bridal, and garden. They reach customers in over 100 countries and operate more than 200 stores around the world.

About YoungArts

YoungArts was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to identify exceptional young artists, amplify their potential, and invest in their creative freedom. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development, and community throughout an artist's career. Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application process for talented artists ages 15–18 (or grades 10–12 in the United States) that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.

