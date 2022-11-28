Bavarian Nordic's JYNNEOS Vaccine Selected by TIME Magazine as One of the Best Inventions of 2022

The JYNNEOS brand name was developed by Brand Institute, a global branding and naming agency

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related brand name and identity development, is pleased to share that Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic's smallpox and monkeypox vaccine, named JYNNEOS®, was selected by TIME Magazine as one of the best inventions of 2022.

The JYNNEOS brand name was developed by Brand Institute and pays homage to Edward Jenner, a British physician and scientist who created the world's first vaccine, which was indicated for the prevention of smallpox. JYNNEOS was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019 for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk for smallpox or monkeypox infection.

"Congratulations to our great client, Bavarian Nordic, for this recognition from TIME Magazine," said Steffen Lorenz, President of Brand Institute's Office in Frankfurt, Germany. "The availability of this vaccine has proven to be a critical component in the global fight against the spread of monkeypox."

Bavarian Nordic A/S is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer immunotherapies.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

