Cyndx Launches Valer to Generate Faster and More Accurate Startup Valuations

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyndx, an AI-powered search and discovery engine built to simplify deal origination, has announced the launch of Valer, the company's new corporate valuation tool. Valer is an extension of Cyndx's powerful cloud-based, AI-enabled Finder platform and enables users to generate custom, data-based business valuations in just minutes.

Determining a company's valuation has historically been a subjective process that relies on qualitative methods. With Valer, users are now able to input their objective financial information and compare it against relevant market data – including comparable company multiples, expected returns for private and public companies, and long-term growth expectations – to determine a real-time value for their company. This results in a faster, more accurate valuation that is critical for entrepreneurs and owners as they contemplate capital raising or M&A decisions.

"Valer helps startups overcome one of the biggest financial challenges – accessing real time, accurate valuations in a timely manner," noted James McVeigh, founder, and CEO of Cyndx. "In an unpredictable market environment like we have today, it's more important than ever for startups to have access to resources like Valer to help them navigate the critical financial decisions that can make or break their future success."

To use Valer, founders simply need to input their financials, set their parameters, and select their comparable companies. The subsequent report outlines enterprise and equity values that are derived from traditional valuation approaches – such as discounted cash flow, public comparables, and VC method analyses. Cyndx uses AI-driven algorithms to fine tune these methodologies, creating a custom output that can be generated by any company representative, regardless of past valuation methodology experience or knowledge. Users can fine tune the parameters of the valuation approaches to use those most suitable for their company and preferences.

Valer is the newest addition to Cyndx's Finder platform – which also includes Raiser and Owner. The company's suite of products are relied on by clients for depth, accuracy, and reliability of private market data. Cyndx is used by venture capital and private equity firms, investment banks, consulting firms and corporations to better understand their target universe of companies, create custom search queries, and identify actionable opportunities.

