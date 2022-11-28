Instructure to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Steve Daly, Chief Financial Officer Dale Bowen and Chief Strategy Officer Mitch Benson will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)
  • Date: Monday, December 5, 2022
  • Time: 2:15 p.m. ET (12:15 p.m. MT)
  • Live webcast: ir.instructure.com; an archived replay will be made available on the Company's website for a limited time

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

Contact
Brian Watkins
Corporate Communications
Instructure
(801) 610-9722
brian.watkins@instructure.com

April Scee
Managing Director
ICR, Inc.
(917) 497-8992
investors@instructure.com

