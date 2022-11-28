InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Dance Mat for Social Media Videos (SDB 1637)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique dance surface for performing mesmerizing moves and creating imaginative videos that can be shared on social media," said an inventor, from Santa Rosa, Calif., "so I invented the DANCE PLANET. My design could promote dance, fun and relaxation and it could spark attention."

The invention provides a portable dance floor for creating videos for various social media sites. In doing so, it offers a surface for dancing, sliding, gliding, pivoting and spinning. As a result, it allows users to dance with ease. It also could be used as a learning tool to promote dance and physical activity within schools. The invention features a safe and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dancers, yoga enthusiasts and individuals who post videos to various social media sites. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

