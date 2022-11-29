AMFM Healthcare, Leading Provider in Behavioral Health Services Announces Promotion of Ted Guastello to Chief Executive Officer

AMFM Healthcare continues to evolve with new senior leadership to address the mental health crisis

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMFM Healthcare, a premier provider of residential and outpatient care for individuals struggling with mental health and substance use disorders, today announced the promotion of Ted Guastello to Chief Executive Officer. Guastello served as the company's Chief Strategy Officer for the past two years and has over a decade of experience working within the behavioral health space.

Since joining AMFM Healthcare in 2020, Guastello has excelled in recognizing the broader needs for their patients by leading their unique and innovative clinical model into new locations, including Washington and Virginia, where more mental health resources were needed. Additionally, Guastello adapted AMFM Healthcare's programming to better serve how individuals can access mental health treatment during the pandemic. He initiated the development of Mission Connection, their telehealth platform, to help bridge the care gap for clients in California, Oregon, Washington and Texas.

"I am humbled to have grown alongside AMFM the past couple years and look forward to leading our company in improving the lives of our patients and families," said Ted Guastello, Chief Executive Officer of AMFM Healthcare. "There is a huge demand for more mental health services, and we plan to continue expanding our offerings to meet the growing needs of the mental health crisis that is impacting millions of families around the country."

With his industry expertise and unique leadership style, Guastello has plans for AMFM Healthcare to continue to grow and adapt their programs, locations, and help patients in need of their quality behavioral healthcare services. This includes broadening access of Mission Connection to offer virtual services to a wider population as well.

Guastello will also bring his experience of working with youth mental health to AMFM's expansion of adolescent mental health services with the opening of Mission Prep, a new residential program that will be available for teens in early 2023. Mission Prep's opening comes at the perfect time given the surplus of mental health cases during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. According to Mental Health America, 60.3% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment, a crisis Guastello plans to address head on.

AMFM Healthcare is a leading provider in behavioral health services. We provide multiple treatment options for those suffering from a wide range of mental health conditions including substance abuse. Our central goal is to create long-term positive changes in the lives of our clients and their families. Our process is designed to bring clients to a place of understanding and acceptance of their mental health condition while concurrently providing them with the tools and therapy they need to find lasting success. We utilize a strengths-based model; which is anchored in the soundest medical practices. We have proven that our culture of respect, and collaboration, succeeds in delivering effective, client-centered care. Each of our clients is supported by a team of experienced, highly trained treatment professionals. Our unique programs allow them to cater treatment plans for individual clients. Their treatment programs include: A Mission for Michael, Mission Connection, A Better Life Recovery, and Michelle's House. For more information on AMFM Healthcare, please visit amfmtreatment.com.

