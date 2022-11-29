Equitable Bank upgraded to BBB(high)/stable by DBRS Morningstar

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (the "EQB"), (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C), announced upgrades to the ratings of EQB, Equitable Bank (the "Bank", "Canada's Challenger Bank™") and Concentra Bank by DRBS Limited ("DBRS Morningstar", "DBRS") following an annual review of performance and the closing of the Bank's acquisition of Concentra Bank.

DBRS referenced that the ratings upgrades reflect the increasing diversification of EQB's funding sources, along with consistent profitability and sound credit fundamentals, per the November 28, 2022 press release.

Trends on all ratings are Stable, with the below Long-Term issuer rating summaries:

EQB: to BBB from BBB(low)

Equitable Bank: to BBB(high) from BBB

Concentra Bank: to BBB(high) from BBB

"We have stated for many years now that EQB has been materially discounted in the equity capital markets, plus under-rated by rating agencies. We are pleased to see this notch increase from DBRS which is one step towards more ratings upgrades we will be focused on to best reflect the capital, liquidity, credit and diversification of what is now Canada's 7th largest independent Canadian bank by assets," said Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer. "As a digital first Challenger Bank, we'll remain focused on delivering consistent performance to achieve our next upgrade."

