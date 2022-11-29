InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Accessory for First Responders (TLP 187)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to increase the visibility of a first responder at night, especially when working away from their vehicle," said one of two inventors, from Hephzibah, Ga., "so we invented the TRACK LIGHT. Our design would provide added safety and it would also provide an improved means of tracking the worker's location."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep first responders visible and safe in dark and dangerous conditions. In doing so, it prevents a first responder from being accidentally overlooked and possibly struck. It also offers added tracking capabilities. The invention features an eye-catching and weatherproof design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for first responders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

