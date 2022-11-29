Mintal Tracker Wins Highest Honor From Prestigious 2022 Fall Digital Health Awards

The award-winning app uses AI to monitor and help users achieve healthier sleep

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintal Tracker, a sleep tracking app driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technology that offers a scientific approach to healthier sleep, received a 2022 Gold Award in the Mobile Application category of the Fall session of the 24th annual Digital Health Awards®. Organized by The Health Information Resource CenterSM, the awards honor the world's best digital health resources. A panel of 50 experts in digital health media served as judges and selected gold, silver, bronze, and merit winners.

(PRNewswire)

Mintal Tracker utilizes an AI algorithm to detect sleep apnea, snoring, sleep talking and more, and provides an in-depth sleep analysis report improve users' sleep quality. Of the nearly 600 total entries, Mintal Tracker was just one of the two winners in the highest-ranking, gold category for mobile apps.

"Our goal is to assist individuals in achieving healthier lives through better sleep, and this global industry recognition serves as a proof-point that we are carrying out that mission," said Tiffany Zhang, product lead of Mintal. "We are proud to be recognized as a digital industry leader in health and wellness and look forward to continuing our mission with our growing range of innovative sleep products."

Mintal Tracker ( iOS & Android ) is available for download for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. To learn more about Mintal, visit its website at: www.mintalworld.com .

About Mintal

Mintal is a wellness-focused technology company powered by AI-driven algorithms with the goal of enabling people who suffer from restless sleep, sleep disorders, anxiety, or mental health challenges to improve their well-being. Mintal offers an integrated approach to wellness, which includes a family of apps and devices that utilize science-based wellness techniques and advanced technology. The company has developed proprietary AI-powered technologies for sleep disorder detection and risk assessment, and its apps have been downloaded by over 1 million people worldwide.

About The Health Information Resource Center

The Health Information Resource CenterSM (HIRC), organizer of the Digital Health Awards, is a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other well-known HIRC programs include the annual National Health Information AwardsSM (healthawards.com), which annually recognizes the nation's best consumer health information (in non-digital formats).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mintal