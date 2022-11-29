NAREB RELEASES ANNUAL STATE OF HOUSING IN BLACK AMERICA REPORT AT BLACK WEALTH SUMMIT FEATURING LAWMAKERS, AGENCY HEADS, POLICYMAKERS & EXPERTS

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Lydia Pope , President NAREB

Alanna McCargo , President, Ginnie Mae

Lisa Rice , President & CEO National Fair Housing Alliance

Sandra Thompson , Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency

Teresa Bryce Bazemore , CEO, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

Katrina Jones , VP, Racial Equity Strategy & Impact, Fannie Mae

Pamela Perry , VP, Equitable Housing, Community & Affordable Lending Fredie Ma c

Jim Carr , SHIBA Report Author

Moderator Ashley Thomas , III NAREB 1 st Vice President

Maurice Jourdain Earl , Managing Director ComplianceTech

Phyllis Dickerson , CEO, African American Mayors Association

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) releases its 2022 State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report that provides a comprehensive analysis of Black home ownership and the historic barriers Blacks face when seeking to purchase a home. The new report will be unveiled at a day-long event featuring panel discussions and speakers, including lawmakers, private lenders, government housing officials, and housing experts. For the first time, the SHIBA report assesses the impact of environmental factors, such as Hurricane Katrina on the Black residents of New Orleans and the water crises in Flint, MI. Topics at the event include congressional perspectives, appraisal bias and GSE Equitable Housing Plans. There will be a special panel with banking industry leaders on the hot topic in lending circles: Special Purpose Credit Programs. For a complete schedule of events visit HERE.

Wed. September 30, 2022

9 AM to 4 PM

Howard University Cramton Auditorium

2455 6TH Street NW Washington, DC 20059

Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby 202-625-4328/mike@frisbyassociates.com

