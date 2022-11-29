NEWEST MIXT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OPENING

Serving Seriously Craveable Salads Now In Santa Monica



SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, fresh food fans in Los Angeles now have something new to crave that will satisfy both their appetite and healthy lifestyle. MIXT, one of the nation's hottest fast-casual concepts for stereotype-defying salads, has opened its 17th location at 401 Santa Monica Boulevard today, making it the third Southern California outpost for the rapidly expanding brand.

At MIXT, we believe there is a right way to salad, the MIXT way. (PRNewswire)

MIXT does right by its ingredients, its makers, and the planet, and the results are amazingly delicious.

As a proud Certified B Corporation that supports clean living and environmental sustainability, MIXT does right by its ingredients, its makers, and the planet, and the results are amazingly delicious. All salads are made from scratch - from the chopping of organic vegetables in-house to preparing dressings with fresh herbs and spices daily in the kitchen - and range in price from $12-17. These seriously satisfying salads are made with only the best available products from trusted farms and purveyors and contain no GMO's.

Signature chef-crafted salads include the Puebla (romaine hearts, cabbage, crispy or grilled chicken, avocado, spiced honey roasted sweet potatoes, sharp cheddar, pumpkin seeds, jicama, scallions, roasted poblano dressing), the Be Well, a popular vegan dish (mixt greens, avocado, chickpeas, quinoa, lentils, carrots, edamame, cucumbers, scallions, fresh herbs, cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette), and the Bachelor (mixt greens, arugula, grilled flat iron steak, blue cheese, herb roasted potatoes, cherry tomatoes, savory herbs, balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions and breadcrumbs). Customers can also easily tailor their meal to their taste buds with 12 salad or grain bases, 53 specialty ingredients, 7 proteins, and 15 dressings to choose from.

MIXT's newest location at 401 Santa Monica Blvd, will be open daily from 11AM - 9PM. The 2,836 square-foot restaurant offers takeout, delivery, and dine-in. Customers can expect an approachable, friendly, and customizable experience because yes, there is a right way to salad - The MIXT way.

About MIXT:

At MIXT, we believe there is a right way to salad, the MIXT way. We've been serving scratch-made salads tailored to your taste buds since 2006. MIXT has been recognized as one of the nation's hottest fast-casual concepts and is a Certified B Corporation. From sprout to plate, MIXT actively supports healthy lifestyles, environmental sustainability, and a people-first company culture. MIXT now has 17 locations in California, Texas, and Arizona. Learn more at mixt.com or follow @mixt.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIXT