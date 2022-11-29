Smarsh Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Chief People & Diversity Officer to Help Scale Fast-Growing SaaS RegTech Leader

Former Veeam Software and American Express executives will help Smarsh meet the evolving, sophisticated needs of customers as the digital communications landscape and RegTech environment continue to evolve

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced the appointment of Mike Cagle as Chief Financial Officer and Leander LeSure as Chief People & Diversity Officer. These additions to the Smarsh leadership team will help guide the company through its next phase of growth.

Both Cagle and LeSure bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles. Each will be instrumental in helping Smarsh provide new, innovative communications compliance and intelligence solutions to customers around the world.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike and Leander to the Smarsh team," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve and our company's growth accelerates, it is essential that we have a leadership team that has proven experience with SaaS solutions for the financial services and regtech industries. These additions reinforce Smarsh and our unique position to help organizations manage internal risk, meet their compliance obligations and leverage the growing volume of in-house digital communications to their advantage."

Smarsh provides capture, archiving and oversight solutions for companies in highly regulated industries. By successfully managing billions of digital messages across a wide range of platforms – including everything from email to texts to the burgeoning number of workplace collaboration tools – it helps these firms meet their strident compliance and discovery responsibilities.

Smarsh has more than 6,500 customers worldwide, including nine of the top 10 multinational investment banks, and has unrivaled expertise in serving other global financial institutions and U.S.-based wealth management firms across both the broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) segments.

Cagle has more than 20 years of experience driving value creation for private equity-backed enterprises primarily in the FinTech and SaaS/software industries. He has held senior leadership roles in both finance and strategy, focusing on growth acceleration and operational efficiencies. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) at Veeam Software, the leader in the enterprise SaaS backup-and-recovery space.

LeSure joins Smarsh with more than 20 years of global human resources experience, with previous senior-level HR positions at several prominent finance companies, including Western Union and American Express. The U.S. Navy veteran has been recognized across several industry-leading organizations for driving complex change management initiatives, building and optimizing talent management strategies to create world-class teams, and developing HR strategies and programs that deliver impactful business results.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 100 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

