Wasserstein Announces New Accessories for the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen)

Wasserstein's Latest Made for Google Products Show Greater Versatility of the New Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasserstein, the top provider of smart home accessories in the US, and Made for Google product partner, has officially launched three new products for the latest version of the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen).

Wasserstein's latest Made for Google products for the Nest Doorbell include:

Wasserstein's Made For Google product line is certified to meet Google's high compatibility standards, ensuring that users enjoy seamless connectivity with these latest products and the Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen).

"With the new Nest Doorbell, Google has given its customers a powerful, affordable, and user-friendly security cam option," said Christopher Maiwald, Wasserstein founder and CEO, "We have been fortunate enough to work with Google to create unique and compatible accessories that make a great product like the Nest Doorbell even better!"

Wasserstein's latest products, as well as its entire Made for Google collection can be found on the Wasserstein website and on Amazon.

About Wasserstein

Wasserstein is the nation's top smart home accessory manufacturer and is committed to making thoughtful products for your smart home. Wasserstein is an official Made for Google product partner, and also manufactures solar panels, floodlights, camera mounts, doorbell mounts, and other smart home products, compatible with Ring, Blink, Arlo, Wyze, Oculus, Eufy, Apple, and other popular smart home brands. Wasserstein products can be found on the Wasserstein website, as well as on Amazon, The Home Depot, Walmart, Sam's Club, Best Buy, Target, and other top retail channels.

