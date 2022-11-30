H. H. Leonards and Dr. LaDonna Boyd to discuss the importance of Rosa Parks at the Rosa Parks Museum on December 1, 2022

H. H. Leonards and Dr. LaDonna Boyd to discuss the importance of Rosa Parks at the Rosa Parks Museum on December 1, 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University will host "A Conversation with H.H. Leonards, author of Rosa Parks Beyond the Bus" on December 1, 2022, at 12:00 pm CST.

Mrs. Leonards will be joined by Dr. LaDonna Boyd, publisher and president/CEO of R.H. Boyd. Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase Mrs. Leonards' book, engage with her one-on-one, and get their copy signed.

This December 1 marks the 68th anniversary of the day that Mrs. Rosa Parks refused to relinquish her seat on a Montgomery city bus. Following her act, the Montgomery Bus Boycott took place from December 5, 1955, until December 20, 1956. The boycott resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court ordering Montgomery to integrate its bus system, and the emergence of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a prominent leader of the Civil Rights Movement.

This event is one of many taking place in the City of Montgomery throughout the week and weekend. Each year, Montgomery commemorates the anniversary of Mrs. Parks' courageous deed that changed the history and trajectory of the United States.

Released on Juneteenth, Rosa Parks Beyond the Bus: Life, Lessons, and Leadership is a collection of inspiring and instructive memories gleaned from the decade that Mrs. Parks was a guest in author H. H. Leonards' Washington, DC home. In this work, the author shares her memories, both delightful and somber, in a way that offers readers an intimate and personal glimpse into the personhood of Mrs. Parks.

"We are honored to be part of this conversation and to connect with the Rosa Parks Museum," said Dr. LaDonna Boyd, fifth-generation President/CEO of R.H. Boyd. "The courage of Mrs. Rosa Parks still impacts how we live to this day, and it is important that we continue to tell her story for future generations."

This hybrid event is free to attend in person and will be streamed via the Rosa Parks Museum Facebook page at 12:00pm CST.

Visit www.rhboyd.com/rosaparks to order your copy of the book and learn more. Follow @rhboydco on social media channels to stay updated on future projects and releases.

