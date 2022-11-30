iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Reports 2022 Third-Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

- Enterprise Solutions revenue recorded a 16% QoQ growth –

- Enterprise Solutions' revenues contribution reached a new record-high of 39% –

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

Percentage

change



(US$ in thousands)







(Unaudited)



Financial Metrics:











Revenue











Marketing Solutions

24,987

66,556

(62) % Enterprise Solutions

16,041

20,261

(21) % Total revenue

41,028

86,817

(53) % Gross profit

9,201

21,718

(58) % Net loss

(19,400)

(2,632)

N/M Adjusted EBITDA[1]

(8,453)

3,580

N/M Adjusted net (loss)/income[1]

(10,185)

827

N/M Diluted adjusted net (loss)/income per American Depositary Shares

("ADS")[1],[2]

(0.10)

0.01

N/M Operating Metrics:











Gross billing

61,748

195,405

(68) %

[1] For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this

press release.

[2] On November 14, 2022, the Company changed the ratio of the ADS representing its Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing one-half of one Class A ordinary share to one ADS

representing five Class A ordinary shares. The diluted adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS as presented in this document has not been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the impact of the ratio

change on the ADS.



Jian "T.J." Tang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick, said, "The Company has maintained a prudent cash position in order to operate in this volatile macro environment and embrace opportunities for potential economic recovery. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded sequential growth in its total revenue with Marketing Solutions revenue increasing slightly and Enterprise Solutions revenue growing by 16% quarter-over-quarter. Our core teams and products remain intact, and we continue to strengthen our capabilities in offering valuable services to our clients. We remain confident that strong demand for digital transformation and online advertising will resume as China's economy continues to grow."

Third Quarter 2022 Results:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was US$41.0 million, compared with US$86.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, mainly due to the decrease in revenue from Marketing Solutions.

Revenue from Marketing Solutions declined to US$25.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with US$66.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily because we strategically reduced lower margin and higher risk businesses within the Marketing Solutions segment. The decline in revenue from Marketing Solutions was also due to the tightened regulation targeting certain industries in which our clients operate and consumer sentiment with respect to the uncertainties of the macro economic environment from pandemic impact, which led to a broad-based advertising market slowdown in China.

Revenue from Enterprise Solutions was US$16.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with US$20.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decline in revenue was primarily due to challenges from the pandemic and lockdowns, which affected the progress of our client on-boarding and solution implementation in 2022.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was US$9.2 million, compared with US$21.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, aligned with the decline in revenue. Gross profit margin decreased to 22.4% for the third quarter of 2022 from 25.0% for the third quarter of 2021, as a result of weak advertising market in China.

Total operating expenses were US$20.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with US$24.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The change is primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses as well as savings on staff cost and promotional expenses in connection with our cost optimization.

Operating loss was US$11.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with US$2.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. This decline was as a result of the decrease in gross profit.

Goodwill impairment of US$3.7 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2022 for Marketing Solutions reporting unit. This partial, non-cash impairment charge was primarily due to the tailing impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, which resulted in a shortfall between the carrying value and the estimated fair value of this reporting unit as of September 30, 2022.

Net loss totalled US$19.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with US$2.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, mainly attributed to operating loss of US$11.6 million, goodwill impairment of US$3.7 million and impairment of equity investments of US$3.4 million.

Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2022 were US$0.19, compared with a net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of US$0.02 for the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was a loss of US$8.5 million, compared with earnings of US$3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. For a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted EBITDA from net loss, its most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was US$10.2 million, compared with an adjusted net income of US$0.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. For a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted net (loss)/income from net loss, its most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Gross billing[3] was US$61.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with US$195.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily contributed by the contraction in Marketing Solutions segment.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash of US$99.9 million, compared with US$88.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

[3] Gross billing is defined as the aggregate dollar amount that clients pay the Company after deducting rebates paid and discounts given to.

Share Repurchase Program

On December 22, 2021, the Company announced a share repurchase program in which it may purchase its own ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$20.0 million from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the aggregate value of purchased shares was approximately US$7.3 million.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit https://ir.i-click.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss)/income, and diluted adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating the Company's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss)/income, and diluted adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in net loss. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects, assess operating performance on a consistent basis, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss)/income, and diluted adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss)/income, and diluted adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures were presented with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures together for facilitating a more comprehensive understanding of operating performance between periods.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in its strategic shift away from Marketing Solutions to focus on Enterprise Solutions; its success in implementing its SaaS + X business model; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact on the Company's business and financial performance; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

(financial tables follow)

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (US$'000, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

41,028

86,817

126,482

231,379 Cost of revenue

(31,827)

(65,099)

(92,030)

(165,776) Gross profit

9,201

21,718

34,452

65,603

















Operating expenses















Research and development expenses

(2,370)

(2,270)

(6,788)

(6,330) Sales and marketing expenses

(10,073)

(12,706)

(32,642)

(42,264) General and administrative expenses

(8,376)

(9,081)

(33,720)

(24,830) Total operating expenses

(20,819)

(24,057)

(73,150)

(73,424) Operating loss

(11,618)

(2,339)

(38,698)

(7,821) Interest expense

(373)

(1,180)

(1,686)

(3,195) Interest income

355

277

1,004

509 Goodwill impairment

(3,730)

—

(28,675)

— Other (losses)/gains, net

(3,857)

940

(5,990)

2,955 Loss before income tax expense and share of losses

from an equity investee

(19,223)

(2,302)

(74,045)

(7,552) Share of losses from an equity investee

(20)

(25)

(60)

(84) Income tax expense

(157)

(305)

(358)

(1,869) Net loss

(19,400)

(2,632)

(74,463)

(9,505) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

436

311

1,817

1,860 Net loss attributable to iClick Interactive Asia

Group Limited's ordinary shareholders

(18,964)

(2,321)

(72,646)

(7,645)

















Net loss

(19,400)

(2,632)

(74,463)

(9,505) Other comprehensive (loss)/income:















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of

US$nil tax

(798)

141

(3,706)

2,229

















Comprehensive loss

(20,198)

(2,491)

(78,169)

(7,276) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests

466

311

1,899

1,784 Comprehensive loss attributable to iClick Interactive

Asia Group Limited's ordinary shareholders

(19,732)

(2,180)

(76,270)

(5,492)

















Net loss per ADS attributable to iClick Interactive

Asia Group Limited's ordinary shareholders[2]















— Basic

(0.19)

(0.02)

(0.72)

(0.08) — Diluted

(0.19)

(0.02)

(0.72)

(0.08)

















Weighted average number of ADS used in per

share calculation:















— Basic

101,274,236

97,110,704

100,561,336

95,924,233 — Diluted

101,274,236

97,110,704

100,561,336

95,924,233

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (US$'000, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted, unaudited)





As of

September

30, 2022

As of

December 31,

2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash

99,897

88,717 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful receivables of US$33,533 and

US$22,786 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively

71,208

187,261 Other current assets

45,639

75,288 Total current assets

216,744

351,266









Non-current assets







Goodwill

51,775

81,674 Intangible assets

51,430

53,713 Other assets

36,292

21,081 Total non-current assets

139,497

156,468









Total assets

356,241

507,734









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

31,565

66,587 Bank borrowings

39,116

75,530 Other current liabilities

60,718

58,728 Total current liabilities

131,399

200,845









Non-current liabilities







Other liabilities

15,890

15,300 Total non-current liabilities

15,890

15,300









Total liabilities

147,289

216,145 Equity







Ordinary shares – Class A (US$0.001 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized

as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 43,734,301

shares and 42,865,515 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively)

44

43 Ordinary shares – Class B (US$0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized as

of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 5,034,427 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively)

5

5 Treasury shares (5,284,300 shares and 2,323,802 shares as of September 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively)

(28,173)

(20,908) Other reserves

232,573

305,212 Total iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shareholders' equity

204,449

284,352 Noncontrolling interests

4,503

7,237









Total equity

208,952

291,589









Total liabilities and equity

356,241

507,734

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(US$'000, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted, unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) interest income, (iv) income tax expense, (v) share-based compensation, (vi) goodwill impairment, (vii) other losses/(gains), net, (viii) convertible notes and shares issuance cost, (ix) net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, (x) share of losses from an equity investee, and (xi) cost related to new business setup or acquisitions.

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted EBITDA from net loss for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

(19,400)

(2,632)

(74,463)

(9,505) Add/(less):















Depreciation and amortization

1,633

1,641

5,069

4,827 Interest expense

373

1,180

1,686

3,195 Interest income

(355)

(277)

(1,004)

(509) Income tax expense

157

305

358

1,869 EBITDA

(17,592)

217

(68,354)

(123) Add/(less):















Share-based compensation

334

3,424

3,478

12,270 Goodwill impairment[4]

3,730

—

28,675

— Other losses/(gains), net[5]

4,676

(277)

9,732

(880) Convertible notes and shares issuance cost[6]

—

—

—

202 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests[7]

379

191

1,407

1,740 Share of losses from an equity investee[8]

20

25

60

84 Cost related to new business setup or acquisitions[9]

—

—

3

54 Adjusted EBITDA

(8,453)

3,580

(24,999)

13,347

[4] Goodwill impairment represents the shortfall between the carrying value and the estimated fair value of Marketing Solutions reporting unit due to the volatile

digital advertising industry for 2022. [5] Other losses/(gains), net have been adjusted out, except for amounts of US$819 thousand, US$663 thousand, US$3,742 thousand and US$2,075 thousand in

relation to government grants for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021,

respectively. [6] Convertible notes and shares issuance cost represents legal and professional fee for the issue of convertible notes and shares. [7] Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests has been adjusted back because the Company's management regularly reviews EBITDA excluding non-

controlling interests as a measure of its operational performance. [8] Share of losses from an equity investee represents share of losses incurred by the Company's Thailand business operated through an equity investee over

which the Company has significant influence, and which is not considered to be a part of the core business that the Company operates through its consolidated

entities. [9] Cost related to new business setup or acquisitions represents transaction cost (e.g. legal and professional fee) in connection therewith.

Adjusted net (loss)/income represents net loss before (i) share-based compensation, (ii) goodwill impairment, (iii) other losses/(gains), net, (iv) convertible notes and shares issuance cost, (v) net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, and (vi) share of losses from an equity investee, and (vii) cost related to new business setup or acquisitions. There is no material tax effects on these non-GAAP adjustments.

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted net (loss)/income from net loss for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

(19,400)

(2,632)

(74,463)

(9,505) Add/(less):















Share-based compensation

334

3,424

3,478

12,270 Goodwill impairment[4]

3,730

—

28,675

— Other losses/(gains), net[5]

4,676

(277)

9,732

(880) Convertible notes and shares issuance cost[6]

—

—

—

202 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests[7]

455

287

1,798

1,836 Share of losses from an equity investee[8]

20

25

60

84 Cost related to new business setup or acquisitions[9]

—

—

3

54 Adjusted net (loss)/income

(10,185)

827

(30,717)

4,061

The diluted adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS for the periods indicated are calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss:

(19,400)

(2,632)

(74,463)

(9,505) Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss

9,215

3,459

43,746

13,566 Adjusted net (loss)/income

(10,185)

827

(30,717)

4,061

















Denominator for net loss per ADS - Weighted

average ADS outstanding

101,274,236

97,110,704

100,561,336

95,924,233

















Denominator for diluted adjusted net (loss)/income

per ADS - Weighted average ADS outstanding

101,274,236

102,437,548

100,561,336

101,251,077

















Diluted net loss per ADS

(0.19)

(0.03)

(0.74)

(0.10) Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per ADS[2]

0.09

0.04

0.43

0.14 Diluted adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS[2]

(0.10)

0.01

(0.31)

0.04

