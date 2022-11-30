New McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards to Recognize Innovative, Inventive and Inspiring Educators

Nominations for inaugural Pathfinder Awards to be accepted through February 15th at www.mheducation.com/pathfinder-awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global education company McGraw Hill announced today the establishment of a new awards program that will recognize educators from PreK-12, higher education and post-graduate institutions for innovative and inventive teaching that helps learners succeed.

Nominations for the inaugural McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards to be accepted through February 15th

The McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards will honor three educators in 2023, one from each category of PreK-12, higher education and post-graduate, with each winner receiving a $5,000 cash prize. Nominations are being accepted now!

For more information, rules and to submit a nomination, visit: www.mheducation.com/pathfinder-awards

The McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards seek to identify educators who are:

Pioneers in education who are breaking new ground in their approach to teaching

Outstanding educators who think outside the box to help students succeed

Individuals whose contributions have achieved positive learning outcomes for their students

Educators may nominate themselves or can be nominated by another educator, administrator, student, family or friend. They are not required to be a McGraw Hill customer. Entrants are asked to provide answers to just a few short questions and can also submit an optional video or photo to accompany the application. Judging, which will begin in late February 2023, will be independent.

"Everything we do at McGraw Hill is designed to support educators and learners in new and inventive ways, and we're honored to celebrate educators who are moving us forward," said CEO Simon Allen. "We hope our McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards inspire others to envision what's possible by transforming teaching and learning."

The deadline for nominations for this year's program is February 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET with winners to be announced in Spring 2023.

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

