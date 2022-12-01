132nd Canton Fair Exhibitors Shine the World with Premium Made-in-China Quality Presented at the World Top Football Event in Qatar

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A large number of 132nd Canton Fair exhibitors appeared at the world top football event, kicked off ten days ago in Qatar, demonstrating the core strength of "Made in China" to the world and drawing worldwide attention.

Among them, Hisense Group ("Hisense"), also the official sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, has launched a variety of officially designated products for the game in the categories of home appliances, includes TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. U8H TV, which has been favored by buyers from all over the world at the 132nd Canton Fair, is equipped with a new generation of ULED X display platform that adopts the new 16-bit environmental light control technology to realize accurate perception of changes in the viewing environment, allowing viewers to obtain a comfortable viewing experience under any lighting conditions.

Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic ("Absen"), another exhibitor of 132nd Canton Fair, selected as supplier of the event due to its strong R&D capability and technical innovation, provides a total area of nearly 2,000 square meters of LED stadium screens for 8 stadiums of the game. Absen's well-designed LED stadium screens ensure that fans around the world are able to experience the extraordinary charm of "Made in China" while enjoying the game with passion through the clear, smooth and stable display.

In the field of LED stadium screens, Absen has specialized for many years, providing high quality LED display products and services for international football events such as the World Cup, European Cup, Bundesliga, and Serie A, including score boards, stadium LED screens, and sports fence screens.

Gree Electric Appliances ("Gree"), also an exhibitor at 132nd Canton Fair, supplies over 40,000 central air conditioners to the Education City Stadium, Stadium 974, and other venues of the spectacle of football taking place in Qatar. A comfortable and pleasant temperature was provided by Gree to make sure fans could enjoy the ingenious quality of "Made in China".

