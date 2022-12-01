Fast Growing Fiber-based Broadband Provider Accelecom Names New CEO Brad Kilbey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading fiber-based broadband provider, today announced that Brad Kilbey has been appointed CEO to advance its carrier-grade business services. Kilbey joins Accelecom just over one month following the company's acquisition of Georgia Public Web (GPW), expanding Accelecom's reach into Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

"As Accelecom ramps up new services in the GPW territories and continues to unleash business innovation and economic development in Kentucky, Brad brings vast experience and vision to guide the next phase of the company's exciting journey," said Andrew Ancone, managing director for Macquarie Capital. "I want to thank David Flessas for his leadership in building Accelecom from the ground up as a pre-start-up to become a modern success story for its customers, partners, and employees."

A 20+ year veteran of the telecom industry, Kilbey most recently was senior vice president of sales for Zayo Group, where he was responsible for leading global strategy for revenue and network expansion. He also was responsible for reinforcing relationships with global public sector, healthcare, education, and transportation clients. Kilbey has an accomplished track record in driving top-line sales and profitability across multiple divisions and industry segments at other leading fiber-based providers.

"Accelecom is uniquely positioned to assist enterprises, institutions and communities in accelerating innovation and digital transformation," said Kilbey. "I look forward to leading during this pivotal moment and driving growth for Accelecom, our partners, and customers."

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a fast-growing broadband provider based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company provides fiber-based services over a state-of-the-art optical network to support the ever-growing capacity demands of its customers. The company's solutions meet the modern business requirements of enterprise customers migrating to the cloud and support rural communities to enable economic development and bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

