Mirakl-Powered Marketplace Sales Outperform eCommerce with 53% Year-over-Year Growth During Cyber Week 2022

Mirakl Marketplace Platform maintained 100% uptime even as sales skyrocketed, processing a record-breaking 2.3 million orders during Cyber Week

BOSTON and PARIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl, the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, today announced that sales across Mirakl-powered Marketplaces grew by 53% year-over-year globally during Cyber Week 2022, significantly outperforming the 2% growth of overall eCommerce. This dramatic growth proves that platforms are the model of the future and traditional retail rules no longer apply in today's economy.

Marketplaces Dominate Globally: An analysis of hundreds of Mirakl-powered Marketplaces across the globe during Cyber Week (the 7-day period ending Monday, November 28) found that growth was seen consistently across markets, with sales in local currency increasing by 67% in North America and 44% in Europe. With millions of shoppers browsing marketplace and drop ship products, the Mirakl platform received 1.6 billion API calls (+23% over 2021) and scaled flawlessly during this new peak in orders, maintaining 100% uptime to support Mirakl's 300+ customers throughout the entire Cyber Week period.

Marketplace Purchases Surge Ahead: Twin forces powered online marketplace growth during Cyber Week. First, there was a surge in the total number of marketplace and drop ship orders placed on Mirakl-powered Marketplaces, growing by 30% and reaching 2.3 million. At the same time, average order value on marketplaces increased significantly, jumping by close to 20% year-over-year. Personalization technologies further strengthened sales by making curated recommendations to help marketplace shoppers discover more of what they were looking for. 10% of orders placed with retailers using Mirakl Target2Sell's recommendation engine contained recommended products.

"The hundreds of retailers operating online marketplaces across the globe have recognized what the rest of the industry has been slower to acknowledge: marketplaces are the only way to meet customers' need for selection, price and high quality of service, achieve consistent profitable growth, and not only survive but thrive in today's economy," said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO, Mirakl. "They have dramatically outperformed the market because of their willingness to transform and implement a more innovative and agile model. This year's Cyber Week performance is a wake-up call to any business still debating when and how to implement their own marketplace strategy."

About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them.

As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch Group, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com .

