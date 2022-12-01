Pennzoil® and Speedway Motorsports Announce Long-Term Extension of Pennzoil 400 Entitlement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leaders from Pennzoil and Speedway Motorsports (SM) announced a long-term continuation of the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). The successful entitlement that first began in 2018, will continue to headline the 1.5-mile speedway's NASCAR race in March.

"The Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was an opportunity to build on our NASCAR heritage and start a new chapter in one of America's most popular motorsports series," said Bree Sandlin, Vice President, Shell Lubricants North America Marketing. "We're grateful for the support and collaboration from SMI and the opportunity to build long-lasting relationships within the motorsports industry, with customers, and with some of the most loyal fans in all of sports – NASCAR fans. It also doesn't hurt that two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has won the Pennzoil 400 twice in his No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang."

Over the last five years, the race has traditionally hosted one of the first four events of the year, when fans are excited to cheer on a new seasons of NASCAR racing. In addition, the Pennzoil 400 has headlined a triple-header event with the NASCAR Camping World Truck and NASCAR Xfinity Series races occurring earlier in the weekend.

"Pennzoil and its Jiffy Lube brand have been amazing partners since they first came on board for our March NASCAR Cup Series race in 2018," said LVMS President Chris Powell. "Today's announcement is a testament to the strong relationship we have formed. Pennzoil has become synonymous with our spring NASCAR weekend, and we're grateful to carry the Pennzoil name on that race for years to come."

"At Pennzoil, our purpose is to progress engine protection and performance for drivers everywhere," said Sandlin. "Las Vegas is a valued market for Pennzoil with significant brand activations around NASCAR and SEMA and in recent years the Pennzoil 400 consistently has some of the highest TV ratings and traditionally sell-out crowds, enabling our brand to have maximum exposure to race fans," added Sandlin.

Earlier this year, the Council for Responsible Sport awarded a silver certification to the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. The speedway met a set of criteria for social and environmental responsibility planning. Some examples included: reducing and offsetting their carbon footprint, upgrading track lighting to high-efficiency LED lights, repurposing signage and other equipment, and adding a geothermal system to power the infield. These efforts made the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube the first NASCAR event to earn this distinction – joining the ranks of major sporting events around the world, including the Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA TOUR tournament, the men's and women's NCAA basketball Final Four, and the Major League Baseball All-Star game.

Joey Logano , driver of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford for Team Penske, won his second NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the conclusion of the 2022 race season.

About Pennzoil

At Pennzoil, we are passionate about driving the future and are relentlessly innovating to help transform the motor oil category. Pennzoil is the first synthetic motor oil made from natural gas. Base oil made from natural gas is 99.5% free from engine clogging impurities, making it purer than crude. Pennzoil Synthetic motor oil gives you unbeatable engine protection[1].

Pennzoil Platinum extends the life of your engine and protects for up to 15 years or 500,000 miles guaranteed[2]. When you choose Pennzoil synthetic 0W Carbon Neutral[3] motor oils, you can now make a difference and reduce your emissions[4] too. The Proof is in the Pennzoil.

About Jiffy Lube

About Las Vegas Motor Speedway

