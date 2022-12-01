Republic Capital Advises Pathstone on Combination with $35 Billion Trust Company, Willow Street

NEW YORK and HOUSTON and DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities, is pleased to have served as exclusive financial advisor to Pathstone Family Office LLC ("Pathstone") on its combination with WSG HoldCo, LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "Willow Street"), a Wyoming-based independent partner-owned trust and fiduciary services firm with approximately $35 billion of assets under administration (AUA).

Pathstone is an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive family office services and customized investment advice for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments. The combination with Willow Street brings Pathstone's total assets under AUA to approximately $75 billion. The firm's footprint now spans 16 office locations and 335 team members, of whom more than 150 are shareholders of the firm.

Founded by Barbara Hoeft in 2005 and based in Jackson, Wyoming, Willow Street provides responsive, relationship-focused, trust administration and fiduciary services solutions to ultra-high net worth families around the world. Willow Street's service model spans advisory, administration, and governance support to Wyoming-based private trust companies as well as directed and discretionary corporate trustee services through its trust company charter with the Wyoming Division of Banking.

Headquartered in Roseville, CA, with a second office in Woodville, CA, Smart Investor manages over $680 million for more than 500 individual clients and offers retirement plan management to small businesses. The transaction expands EFE's strong presence in an attractive Northern California market and adds to its capabilities to better serve the retirement plan needs of small businesses. Edelman Financial Engines, founded in 1986, has more than 145 offices across the country serving more than 1.3 million clients and managing $275 billion in assets.

"John Langston and his team at Republic Capital Group did a phenomenal job for us throughout this transaction. If I had to do it over again, we'd absolutely engage them for their guidance and leadership. They were instrumental in the broad strokes of our deal, but maybe even more importantly the fine details and interpersonal connections," commented Michael Tudor, Chief Operating Officer of Smart Investor.

"Smart Investor and Michael Tudor have done a great job building a unique business that is a great fit for Edelman Financial Engines, a leader in our industry. Smart Investor will be a great asset to them," said John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group.

"Smart Investor has built a tremendously successful RIA because of its unwavering commitment to clients, and we are thrilled to welcome its advisors and team to Edelman Financial Engines," commented Jason Van de Loo, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Planning and Marketing, Edelman Financial Engines. "Philosophical alignment is so important to us when considering acquisitions, and it was clear early on that our firms were founded on the same principles – to provide the highest duty of loyalty to clients and to help them achieve their important wealth planning goals. The addition of Smart Investor's talented financial advisors and capabilities strengthens our team and allows us to help more people move their financial lives forward."

About Republic Capital Group: Republic Capital Group, led by John Langston and Peter Nesvold, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

Learn more about Republic Capital Group at www.republiccapgroup.com or email admin@republiccapgroup.com.

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

Media Contact: Candace Langston, clangston@republiccapgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Republic Capital Group