Studio71 helps TikTokers build big business on YouTube Shorts.

Studio71 Creators Now Uploading Over 30% More YouTube Shorts Than Last Quarter

Creator Network Launches Short-Form Piracy Protection Initiative

Studio71, the leading global media company that produces and distributes premium, brand-safe content across all video platforms, has launched a multi-faceted initiative to support TikTokers in growing their businesses on YouTube by offering monetization opportunities, production services, content claiming, brand deals, and multi-platform distribution opportunities. The initiative has seen early success, generating new revenue streams for a variety of talent.

Studio71 has helped creators of all sizes grow their YouTube Shorts business, including big names like NichLMAO, Nas Daily, We Wear Cute, The Trench Family, Kat Buno, and Adam W, who collectively generate over 1.5 billion monthly views. Studio71 has rapidly grown its short-form creator roster over the last year and now partners with 400 short-form video creators who have amassed over 4.8 billion short views per month. As a result, Studio71 creators are now uploading over 30% more YouTube Shorts than they were last quarter.

And for some, Studio71 is helping creators profit off their work beyond YouTube by editing, optimizing, and distributing their bite-sized videos on Facebook Reels, Instagram Reels, and Snapchat, collaborating with big names like LaurDIY, Lance Stewart, We Wear Cute, Bobby Moore, Daisy Foko, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with an exciting roster of TikTok creators and help them build a lucrative business on new video platforms," said Studio71's Co-CEO Adam Boorstin. "Through the support of our expert team and proprietary publishing tools, Studio71 enables talent to build diversified revenue streams with minimal extra effort for creators."

In addition, Studio71 is providing creators access to a dedicated team that monitors and protects the intellectual property rights of creators' short-form videos - which has become increasingly important as short-form content piracy continues to explode. Studio71's best-in-class team of content claiming specialists generates millions of UGC claims per year. In the brief time since launching the new initiative, Studio71 has reclaimed ad revenue from over 1 billion pirated video views protecting a significant amount of lost revenue for its creators. In addition, Studio71's talent network also provides creators access to its studio for content production and a weekly trend report that aids in content strategy for all platforms,

NichLMAO, Nas Daily, We Wear Cute, The Trench Family, Daisy Foko, and Kat Buno are managed by Matt Barker, Studio71's Vice President of Talent Partnerships & Relations, and Talent Partnership Managers Jared Steckl, Mac Patefield, Brian Lieberman, and Oran O'Carroll. Adam W is a claiming services client signed by Matt Barker.

About Studio71

Studio71 is a global media company that produces and distributes premium, brand-safe content across all video platforms. The Studio71 content division produces thousands of original videos for Studio71′s owned and operated channels, podcasts, and apps, and publishes over 1,800 partnered creator channels that generate over 13 billion monthly views across YouTube, Connected TVs, and social media platforms. The Studio71 sales division connects advertisers with Studio71′s top digital creators for targeted media campaigns and custom branded content. Studio71 is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Berlin, New York, Toronto, and London.

