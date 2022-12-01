Tris Pharma and Pediatrix Therapeutics Announce Expansion of Partnership to Commercialize Tris's ADHD Portfolio and Pipeline Products in China

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a fully integrated, innovation-driven CNS company with a robust portfolio of FDA-approved products for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and a pipeline of treatments for pain, addiction, spasticity and narcolepsy, and Pediatrix Therapeutics ("Pediatrix"), a pediatrics-focused company that aims to bring high quality, pediatric-friendly, and affordable therapeutics to children and families in China, announced today that they have expanded their partnership whereby Pediatrix Therapeutics received exclusive rights to commercialize Tris's entire FDA-approved ADHD portfolio as well as ADHD pipeline products in China.

ADHD is one of the most common childhood psychiatric disorders and a major public health problem. It's estimated that over 6% — or around 23 million — of children in China have the condition, but only a tiny fraction currently receive effective treatment, placing them at risk of lifelong psychological harm. Tris and Pediatrix are looking to solve this problem. Tris's uniquely formulated long acting, liquid and solid ADHD medications will provide differentiated ADHD therapeutic options for this underserved patient population.

"China has a large population with limited treatment options for ADHD. With this partnership we hope to bring the first long-acting liquid and chewable products to treat ADHD to China, and arm physicians with new tools for the treatment of young patients," said Ketan Mehta, Tris's Founder and CEO. "The Pediatrix team has a wealth of experience developing products within the Chinese market. Because of this, we believe they are an excellent partner to facilitate access to these needed medicines in China and maximize the value our products can provide to both our companies, and patients."

Mr. Zhang Cheng, CEO Pediatrix Therapeutics, added that, "ADHD has serious impact on children's psychology, social functions and family relationships. However, the current ADHD treatment rate is low in China, partially due to the limited medication options. Pediatrix and Tris have reached a strategic collaboration for several novel ADHD products to address patients' unmet needs in China. Combining Tris's unique technology platform and Pediatrix's strong development capabilities, we will bring more effective, long-acting treatment options to children and families in China."

About Tris Pharma

Tris is a fully integrated, innovation-driven CNS company that provides a differentiated approach to target unmet medical needs, including the application of novel technologies designed to enhance patient benefits across therapeutic categories. Founded in 2000, Tris's CNS portfolio includes treatments for pain; addiction; spasticity in multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy; narcolepsy; and ADHD. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com and www.trismedical.com.

About Pediatrix Therapeutics

Pediatrix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing high quality, pediatric-friendly and affordable therapeutics and healthcare products to children and families in China. The management team has deep expertise and an extensive track record of clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Founded in 2021, Pediatrix Therapeutics has built a portfolio of more than 10 products in the therapeutics areas of interest, including psychiatry, neurology, neonatology, allergy and immunology. For additional information, please visit www.pediatrixtherapeutics.com

