betJACK CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH 12 DAYS OF PARLAYS

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- betJACK, the free-to-play Training Camp version of Ohio's real money sportsbook, has holiday spirit! It's inviting Ohio bettors to enjoy 12 Days of Parlays for a chance to win.

"A parlay bet means you're combining multiple outcomes, like both the Browns and the Bengals to win this weekend. The more outcomes you combine into a parlay, the higher the odds and the greater payout. To win a parlay, all the outcomes you picked must be right. If you miss one, the entire bet loses" explained Nick Pedone, host of betJACK's The Sports Parlor podcast.

For betJACK's 12 Days of Parlays promotion, bettors should place a free parlay on the Sport of the Day each day between now and December 12. Players don't need to win, only bet on Ohio's favorite mobile betting platform. Two players will be randomly drawn on Wednesday, December 13 to win $500 Amazon gift cards – that's a sweet Christmas gift!

The Sport of the Day schedule is:

December 1: World Cup

December 2: NBA

December 3: Golf

December 4: NFL

December 5: NHL

December 6: Ohio Team Parlay

December 7: World Cup

December 8: NBA

December 9: NHL

December 10: NBA

December 11: NFL

December 12: World Cup

betJACK launched in April to provide a practice version of Ohio's real money sportsbook. The app offers a variety of betting options from spreads, money lines, over/unders and parlays, plus in-game betting –all with a free-to-play experience newbies love.

Each day they log-in, Ohioans receive 100 tokens for simulated bets on any team/sport. The tokens allow players to win virtual trophies, leaderboard seats and bragging rights.

With one month before real money is on the line, betJACK users are accessing dozens of how-to guides that provide simple explanations of betting options for Ohioans who want to start betting quickly.

"The widespread adoption of our Training Camp is a great example of our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market," said Adam Suliman, SVP of Sports & Digital Gaming for JACK Entertainment.

Even more important to Ohio bettors, betJACK leverages deep knowledge of the Buckeye State to customize a sportsbook for local sports fans. Players enjoy hometown news, game time information and promotions crafted especially for Ohio.

The betJACK sports wagering platform is available for download -- in desktop and mobile versions -- on the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching betJACK. To learn more about the betJACK brand, visit betjack.com.

Contact: Kerry Ford, 412.831.8995

Kerry@KerryFordPR.com

View original content:

SOURCE JACK Entertainment