PainTEQ Expands Leadership Team with New Senior VP of Reimbursement and Market Access

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ, a fast-growing medical innovation company and the creator of LinQ, a minimally invasive therapy for SI joint (SIJ) dysfunction, announced the appointment of Michael Mydra as its new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Reimbursement & Market Access.

Michael has a successful track record of building health economics with sales strategies, particularly in the healthcare sector. In his new role, Michael will be responsible for expanding patient access to the LinQ procedure through reimbursement and market access.

"Michael's extensive experience in healthcare reimbursement, strategic planning and business development is invaluable to PainTEQ," said Sean LaNeve, PainTEQ's CEO. "We are confident he is the right person to lead our efforts in expanding patient access to LinQ."

Michael joins PainTEQ with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare. He has held various leadership positions at several global healthcare companies, including Boston Scientific.

"I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to join the PainTEQ team," Michael stated. "I look forward to supporting PainTEQ and expanding patient access to its LinQ Stabilization System while making a meaningful difference for patients with SI joint dysfunction."

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant aims to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at www.painteq.com .

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain due to sacroiliac disease. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI joint. With its large graft window, this single implant is designed to create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

