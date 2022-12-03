Copart Announces Hiring of New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced the addition of two new members to its leadership team today: Chief Financial Officer Leah Stearns and Chief Legal Officer Paul Kirkpatrick.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company (PRNewswire)

Leah Stearns, Chief Financial Officer

Leah will lead Copart's finance and accounting functions to help enable the company's continuing profitable growth. She is a seasoned Fortune 500 executive, serving most recently as chief financial officer of CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, and previously in financial and operational leadership roles at American Tower. She holds an MBA from Boston College's Carroll School of Management and a bachelor's degree in finance from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

Paul Kirkpatrick, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Paul will lead Copart's legal department and help guide the company in areas of corporate law, transactions, commercial contracts, real estate, compliance, litigation, and government affairs. Paul has extensive experience as a general counsel and chief legal officer, most recently at BayoTech Hydrogen, Omnitracs (including through its recent acquisition by Solera Global Holdings), and a decade at Commercial Metals Company. Kirkpatrick holds a law degree from the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University and a bachelor's degree in History from Baylor University.

Paul succeeds Gregory DePasquale, who recently announced his intentions to retire as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary after nearly 25 years with the Company.

Jeff Liaw, Copart Co-Chief Executive Officer: "Greg has been an instrumental contributor to Copart's growth and prosperity for a substantial portion of our history – during his tenure, our market capitalization has grown over 100-fold. From our transformation to a purely online auction, to expanding our auction and real estate footprint across the globe, to our entry into new business lines and markets, Greg has been a trusted strategic counselor and invaluable colleague. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

Both new executives will begin their duties with Copart on Dec. 5.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

