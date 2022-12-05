AWB Honors Senske Services

The Association of Washington Business presents Senske Services the award of Excellence in Washington Family-Owned Business.

KENNEWICK, Wash., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The event celebrated Washington's innovative employer community and the many ways private-sector employers contribute to the quality of life.

SenskeAWB2022 (PRNewswire)

"It is our distinct privilege to honor employers who are helping make Washington an incredible place to work, live and raise a family," said AWB President Kris Johnson, who emceed the event. "Through these awards, we are celebrating their successes and thanking them for their contributions to the economy and our communities."

The award Excellence in Washington Family-Owned Business is given to a family-owned business that is setting the standard for excellence and success by growing the business while serving its communities and paying close attention to the personal touch in customer service.

Senske Services has been an outstanding leader in the lawn and tree care industry focused on creating safe places where families in our communities throughout the state of WA love to live, work, and play! Senske makes a promise to every customer guaranteeing 100% satisfaction that is only made possible because of their greatest asset - their employees. The company began in Spokane in 1947 by Bill Senske. Current CEO and President, Chris Senske took over ownership in 1980, and the company remains family-owned to this day. This year, Senske Services celebrates 75 years of business, and under Chris's leadership has grown to sixteen locations, across four states, with more than 500 employees and annual revenue exceeding sixty million dollars.

About Senske Services:

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Fit Turf, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.308.1260 or visit www.senske.com.

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc